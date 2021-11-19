Nearly 20 shots fired in deadly Kensington double shooting, police say

Investigators say two men were struck in the head by gunfire when a shooter unleashed a hail of bullets late Thursday night in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East William Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 20-year-old man lying in the road with gunshot wounds to his forehead and chest. Officers rushed the unnamed victim to Temple University Hospital where he died, police said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities were later notified that a 27-year-old man showed up at Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man claimed that he was sitting in a parked car on Williams Street with two other people when a gunman opened fire on the vehicle.

The passengers inside the car were not injured during the shooting, Small said.

Police say two men were shot in the head during a shooting in Kensington that included nearly 20 shots fired.

Investigators found at least 17 spent shell casings scattered on the roadway just feet away from where both victims were shot, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting. Police are hopeful that nearby surveillance cameras can help them develop a description of the shooter.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 News App | FOX 29 Weather Authority App

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter