Married couple fatally shot at close range near West Philadelphia home: police

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a violent shooting that left a couple dead.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers responded to the 6100 block of Locust Street in the West Philadelphia section just of the city for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound in the back of her head and a 47-year-old man with a single gunshot wound in his face, officials say. Authorities say the two victims were married.

Police say medics pronounced both dead on Locust Street at 3 a.m.

At least 18 shots were fired in the deadly double homicide, authorities said at the active crime scene.

Small says it is believed a shooter fired at least 15 of the shots at close range due to the location of spent shell casings in proximity to the bodies of the victims.

According to officials, the couple was violently gunned down just a few feet from the home they lived in with their family.

Preliminary investigation revealed the couple was returning home when they were fatally shot, investigators say.

Authorities say a gun was recovered from the scene in a holster, but that gun does not appear to have been used by the suspect or suspects.

Police say there is no description of a suspect and no motive has been identified at this time.