2 dead, 6 wounded in overnight shootings across Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating multiple shootings overnight in Philadelphia that left two people dead and several wounded.

Police say a mother of four children was shot and killed during an argument at a home in Hunting Park early Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the home on the 3900 block of Dell Street just around 2 a.m.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, refused to come out of the home and police declared a barricade situation. The situation was later resolved peacefully and the suspect was taken into custody.

Elsewhere in the city overnight, police say a 43-year-old man was shot and killed on the street in Nicetown. The victim, later identified as Kareem White, reportedly shot multiple times in the back on the 2000 block of Dennie Street sometime before 9:30 p.m. Police say White was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Police say an unknown gunman opened fire on a home while the victim was grabbing his delivery order. Police say the shooting happened on the 6600 block of Jackson Street in Tacony sometime after 10 p.m. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was hit in the right leg when a hail of bullet were fired at the home. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, in North Philadelphia, police were called to a gas station after a man said he was shot in the knees while driving his car on the 3100 block of North 23rd Street after midnight. The 33-year-old man was taken to Temple Hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities are also investigating a pair of double shootings overnight in Southwest Philadelphia and Mantua. Police say a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were wounded by gunfire on the 6000 block of Reinhard Street. Across the city, two men, ages 26 and 25, were injured on the 6000 block of Reinhard Street.

Authorities only announced one arrest in connection to these incidents. Investigations are ongoing and updates will be issued as they become available. As of midnight Wednesday, Philadelphia has managed 312 homicides in 2020 which represents a 31 percent rise from this point last year.

