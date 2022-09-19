Pennsylvania man caught selling baby kangaroo for $5,000 on Facebook, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - A 6-month-old kangaroo is finally safe after the exotic animal was almost sold online in Pennsylvania for thousands of dollars.
Officials rescued the animal after receiving a tip about a kangaroo listing on Facebook. The illegal animal was being sold for $5,000.
It was found wrapped in a blanket, and stashed inside a closet of Adams County home, according to a post by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The baby kangaroo was seized, and will now be cared for at a "properly licensed facility."
Officials have yet to identify the suspect, and no arrests have been announced.