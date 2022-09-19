Woman shot while sleeping as suspect allegedly fires into 2 homes in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - Shot as she slept, a woman became an unexpected victim of a shooting over the weekend in Reading.
Police say the 43-year-old woman, identified as Heather Kerns, was struck by gunfire on the 300 block of 7th Street early Saturday morning.
She was reportedly sleeping in the first-floor front room of her home when she suffered a graze wound to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An unknown suspect fired into two different homes on that block that morning, according to police reports.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Reading Police.