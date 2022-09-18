Police: Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen from 9 school buses in South Jersey

article

The search is on for two suspected thieves after police say several catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in South Jersey this weekend.

Nine school buses parked at Moorestown High School were robbed of their catalytic converters late Friday night, according to the Moorestown Police Department.

Surveillance footage reportedly revealed a white utility truck in the parking lot just before midnight.

Police believe two suspects pulled off the crime, however, no descriptions are known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.