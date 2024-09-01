2 double shootings leave 2 men, 2 women injured overnight in North Philadelphia

article

Four people were struck by gunfire when two separate shootings erupted in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Two men, ages 19 and 23, were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle after being shot on the 3100 block of Judon Street around 2 a.m.

Both are in stable condition.

Police found blood and shell casings at the scene, but the motive is still unknown.

About an hour later, police were called to a local ER for two more gunshot victims.

Police say two women were driving on the 500 block of East Tioga Street when a speeding vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired at least 20 shots.

A 23-year-old woman was shot six times throughout the body, and a 22-year-old was shot in the head.

Both victims are said to be in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating the motive.