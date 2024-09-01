2 double shootings leave 2 men, 2 women injured overnight in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four people were struck by gunfire when two separate shootings erupted in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Two men, ages 19 and 23, were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle after being shot on the 3100 block of Judon Street around 2 a.m.
Both are in stable condition.
Police found blood and shell casings at the scene, but the motive is still unknown.
About an hour later, police were called to a local ER for two more gunshot victims.
Police say two women were driving on the 500 block of East Tioga Street when a speeding vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired at least 20 shots.
A 23-year-old woman was shot six times throughout the body, and a 22-year-old was shot in the head.
Both victims are said to be in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating the motive.