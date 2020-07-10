2 'extremely critical' after being thrown from car in Bustleton crash

article

Police say two people are in extremely critical condition following a crash in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Solly Avenue.

Police say a silver Honda was traveling north on Bustleton Avenue when they collided with a silver Infinity that was heading west on Solly Avenue.

Two occupants inside the Inifinity were thrown from their vehicle upon impact.

A man and woman, both in their 40s, were taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the silver Honda was uninjured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

