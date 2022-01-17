2 found dead after fire in Lancaster County home; cause sought
PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. - Two people were found dead after an early morning fire in a Pennsylvania home, authorities said.
State police in Lancaster County said a passerby reported the blaze in the two-story Fulton Township home just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Chief Phil Smith of the Robert Fulton Fire Company told a local newspaper that crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.
State police said two people were later found dead as fire crews were clearing debris. Their names weren't immediately released.
Smith said damage was estimated at about $300,000 to the structure and its contents. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but police said it didn't appear suspicious.
