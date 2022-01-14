Philadelphia fire: Funeral services announced for victims of Fairmount rowhome fire

Funeral arrangements were announced for the victims of last week's devastating rowhome fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people, including 9 children.

A 9 a.m. service will be held for the McDonald, Roberts, Robinson, Thomas, Wayne, and White families on Monday, Jan. 17 at Temple's Liacouras Center.

The families have asked everyone in attendance to wear white.

"There are no words to express the love and gratitude our family holds in our hearts for our community. We are beyond moved by the outpouring of love and support," the families said in a statement.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel on Tuesday said a Christmas tree ignited by a lighter is believed to have started the Wednesday morning fire that torched a Philadelphia Housing Authority-owned rowhome on North 23rd Street.

"We believe with certainty - so 99 to 100% confidence - that the first item ignited in this blaze was a Christmas tree," Thiel said. "We believe with near certainty, based on the evidence, the ignition source for this tree was a lighter that was located nearby."

Earlier in the week, a warrant revealed that authorities were investigating if a 5-year-old child playing with a lighter ignited the deadly blaze. Thiel did not confirm the theory, but he said that a 5-year-old was the only person on the second floor where the tree and the lighter were located at the time of the fire.

"We are left with the words of that 5-year-old child, that traumatized 5-year-old child, to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic consequences," Thiel said.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday said all 12 people died of smoke inhalation. They also released the identities of the victims:

Dekwan Robinson

Destiny McDonald

Janiyah Roberts

J'Kwan Robinson

Natasha Wayne

Quientien Tate-McDonald

Quinsha White

Rosalee McDonald

Shaniece Wayne

Taniesha Robinson

Tiffany Robinson

Virginia Thomas

Thiel said investigators found seven nonfunctioning smoke alarms in the unit where the deadly fire occurred. Three of the alarms were in a kitchen drawer, another was found in a bedroom drawer.

"One was on the ceiling of a bedroom, but the battery door was open and there was no battery inside and there was another one on the floor of a bedroom with no battery inside," Thiel said.

At least two people were hospitalized, and some others managed to escape from the building, officials said. It's believed that 26 people were staying in the two apartments.

FAIRMOUNT FIRE COVERAGE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter