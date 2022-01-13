Expand / Collapse search

Flight nurse in Drexel Hill helicopter crash crawled from wreckage, spoke to 911 dispatcher

Delaware County
Associated Press

Officials on Thursday released the 911 call made moments after a medical helicopter crashed in Drexel Hill. Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce said the flight nurse crawled from the wreckage and used a witnesses cell phone to speak to dispatchers.

DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A man at the scene of a medical helicopter crash outside Philadelphia this week told a dispatcher he was most concerned about the infant girl who survived, but that the pilot was the only passenger not alert after the wreck, according to a 911 call excerpt released Thursday.

Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce said the flight nurse crawled from the wreckage and used a witness's cell phone to speak to emergency dispatchers.

"He is breathing, he is talking," he told the dispatcher. "My main concern right now is the 2-month-old child, I need an ambulance here right away."

The dispatcher said help was already on the way.

HELICOPTER CRASH COVERAGE

The pilot, identified on Wednesday as 52-year-old Daniel Moore, somehow crash-landed the helicopter without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

Brian Rayner, senior safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters Wednesday he was grateful that the occupants were relatively unhurt in the 1 p.m. Tuesday crash.

Moore’s injuries were most severe, but the other two adults and the girl were "miraculously unhurt," he said.

A spokesperson for Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania said no new information about the girl's condition was available.

The Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter was owned by Denver-based Air Methods, an air medical emergency transport service. The company said the aircraft it was part of the LifeNet program based in Hagerstown, Maryland.

___

