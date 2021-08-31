Expand / Collapse search
2 hospitalized after double stabbing in West Philadelphia, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Two people are hospitalized after a double stabbing in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 5500 block of Chancellor Street inside of a home.

A 33-year-old male victim sustained one stab wound to the right shoulder while a 29-year-old female victim was stabbed once in the left hand.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. 

