Man, 34, shot at least 14 times and killed in Mantua, police say

A 34-year-old man is dead after he was struck by at least 14 bullets in Mantua.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Aspen Street Sunday morning, just after 4:30.

Responding officers found the man shot at least 14 times. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No other details were provided regarding the investigation into the shooting.

