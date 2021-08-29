Double shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was injured in a double shooting Sunday night in West Philadelphia.
Authorities say a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were both shot on the 5900 block of Warrington Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Police say the man was hit multiple time throughout his body and the woman suffered a graze wound to the left arm.
Both victims were driven by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.
No arrests were reported immediately after the double shooting.
