Double shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, police say

A man is in critical condition after police say he was injured in a double shooting Sunday night in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were both shot on the 5900 block of Warrington Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Police say the man was hit multiple time throughout his body and the woman suffered a graze wound to the left arm.

Both victims were driven by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately after the double shooting.

