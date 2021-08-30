Man critical after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia.
The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the 200 block of South 54th Street.
According to police, the 27-year-old victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition. So far, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
