2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia

article

Two people have been hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday near Broad Street.

State police said four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two victims were transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in unknown condition.

Traffic was temporarily diverted onto Packer Avenue as emergency crews responded to the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.