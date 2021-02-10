2 hurt after car crashes into trolley in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were transported to Presbyterian Hospital after a car drove into a trolley in West Philadelphia.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at 44th Street and West Lancaster Avenue.
The driver had to be extricated from the car. The conditions of both people in the car is unknown at this time.
