2 hurt after car crashes into trolley in West Philadelphia

Crime & Public Safety
2 hurt after car hits trolley in West Philadelphia

The condition of the two people remain unknown.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people were transported to Presbyterian Hospital after a car drove into a trolley in West Philadelphia. 

It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at 44th Street and West Lancaster Avenue. 

The driver had to be extricated from the car. The conditions of both people in the car is unknown at this time. 

