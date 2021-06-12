2 in critical condition after shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Two people are in critical condition following a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of North 15th Street at approximately 10:52 a.m.

Police say a 53-year-old man was shot once in the mouth and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the upper back and once in the right arm. He was also taken to Temple University Hospital.

Both men remain hospitalized. So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

