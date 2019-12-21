2 injured after driver crashes into St. Joseph's University building
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Two people are hospitalized after a driver crashed into a St. Joseph's University building overnight.
The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the university's print services building on City Avenue.
Witnesses told FOX 29 a man and woman were transported from the scene via ambulance. The victims' injuries were non-life threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
