2 injured after driver crashes into St. Joseph's University building

Two people are hospitalized after a driver crashed into a St. Joseph's University building overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the university's print services building on City Avenue.

Witnesses told FOX 29 a man and woman were transported from the scene via ambulance. The victims' injuries were non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

