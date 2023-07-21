New video reveals moment 2 SEPTA buses collide, killing 1, injuring more than a dozen in Rhawnhurst

One person has died and more than two dozen people were injured after two SEPTA buses collided in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood early Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Shortly after the crash, officials said 14 people suffered injuries in the collision and were transported to local hospitals. A 72-year-old passenger on one of the buses succumbed to their injuries. A 38-year-old SEPTA bus driver remains in critical condition. Some of the injured were reported in critical to extremely critical condition.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the crash where one of the buses was observed to have sustained heavy front end damage after apparently rear-ending the other bus. A SEPTA spokesperson says it was a Route 14 bus that hit the back of a Route 1 bus.

New home security video supplied by a resident shows the crash involving the two buses.

"When he slows down there, in a few seconds, you see the other bus. Boom," said George Aquino. He is describing the video.

"It sounded and it felt like and airplane fell down from up there. It was hard," he said. Aquino lives near the scene and says he heard the impact of the crash.

"I saw the smoke and everybody screaming," he recalled.

Investigators have not yet said what they believe caused the crash but residents point out the bus that was hit had passed the designated bus stop at Shelmire and the Boulevard and stopped instead on the opposite corner. They say the driver was stopping to let out a passenger and that is when the other bus plowed into it.

"Apparently from another person that was inside the bus he said they all screamed hey, hey, hey and from what the gentleman was saying she had no time to stop," said Aquino.

Another resident who does not want to be identified describes what he saw when he ran down to help.

"A lot of people coming off the bus starting to lay down as if they were very hurt. The bus was totally dismantled. The front totally gone. So, a very bad experience for anyone on there," he said.

In a statement, SEPTA said:

"SEPTA's thoughts are with the loved ones of the passenger who died, as well as with our employees and customers who were injured in this tragic accident."