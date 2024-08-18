2 kids critical after stolen vehicle crashes during police pursuit in Gloucester: police

A man is facing several charges after a police pursuit in Gloucester city Saturday.

Deptford Township police were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Gloucester when the vehicle struck another car and forced it into a home on the 500 block of Morris Street.

Police say a 24-year-old driver, and two passengers, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old were all inside the car that the stolen vehicle crashed into.

The two children received critical injuries and the 24-year-old received minor injuries.

All three victims were transported to a hospital.

Right after the crash occurred, the driver of the stolen vehicle who police have identified as 32-year-old Joshua Chrismon, fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by police.

Chrismon has been charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, eluding, four counts of assault by auto, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and numerous motor vehicle infractions.

He was taken to Camden County Jail pending a court appearance.



