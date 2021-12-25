2 killed, families displaced in Christmas Day fire in Trenton

article

Two people have died and families were displaced in a Christmas Day fire in Trenton, N.J.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Rusling Street.

The three-alarm fire fully engulfed six rowhomes, according to Trenton's Mayor Reed Gusciora.

He also confirmed that two people had succumbed to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

