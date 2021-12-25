Man, 2 children killed in Christmas Day fire in Quakertown

article

A man and two children have passed away after a Christmas Day fire in Quakertown.

The fire broke out at 1:22 a.m. to the block of Essex Court. Crews were called to a two-story twin residence at this location.

When they arrived, a heavy fire had already engulfed the home.

According to authorities, a mother and one son were out of the house while a father and two sons were still trapped inside.

Both mother and son were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

A father and two additional sons were found deceased at the fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 2:34 a.m.

A cause remains under investigation for the fire.

