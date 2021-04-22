2 killed after tractor-trailer crashes on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County

Two people have died after a tractor-trailer crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

It happened north of Exit 7A Thursday around 10 p.m.

All northbound inner lanes are closed. The tractor-trailer was carrying watermelons which spilled onto the roadway.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday night.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Commuters should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

