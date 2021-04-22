Expand / Collapse search

2 killed after tractor-trailer crashes on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County

By FOX 29 staff
Crash closes all northbound inner lanes of NJ Turnpike in Robbinsville

Commuters are being asked to avoid the New Jersey Turnpike near the Robbinsville exit after a serious crash Thursday night.

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. - Two people have died after a tractor-trailer crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

It happened north of Exit 7A Thursday around 10 p.m.

All northbound inner lanes are closed. The tractor-trailer was carrying watermelons which spilled onto the roadway.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday night.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Commuters should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

