2 men charged with murder after elderly woman assaulted at Dover home

The Brief Two men were arrested after an elderly woman was found dead inside a home in Dover last week. Police say the woman's death stemmed from an argument that escalated into an assault. Both suspects are being charged with murder.



A 77-year-old woman's death is being investigated, and now two Delaware men are charged with her murder.

What we know:

Lynda Carson-Fizer, 77, was found dead with physical injuries inside a home on the 1300 block of Wyoming Mill Road in Dover last week.

An investigation was launched due to the "unknown circumstances" surrounding her death.

Detectives discovered that the victim was assaulted during an argument with an acquaintance days prior.

The acquaintance, identified as Brandon Holland, along with a second suspect, Edward Jobes, fled the scene, leaving the elderly woman for dead.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release details about what caused the argument, or the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim.

What's next:

Holland and Jobes are both facing murder charges after being arrested and held on cash bond at the Sussex Correctional Institution.