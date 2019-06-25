2 men critical after balcony collapse in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating following a balcony collapse that left two men critically injured in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on the 4200 block of Chester Avenue.

Officials say the third floor rear balcony of a fire escape collapsed with two men on it.

A 36-year-old man suffered head trauma and was hospitalized in extremely critical condition. A 31-year-old man suffered trauma to the left side of his body and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.