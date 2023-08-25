2 men critically injured after shooting on Logan street, police say

article

A double shooting in Logan leaves two men in critical condition.

The shooting happened Friday night, about 9:45, on the 4900 block of Old York Road, officials said.

Responding officers found a man in his 30s suffering with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip.

They were each taken by police to Einstein Medical Center where they were both listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and a weapon was found at the scene.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



