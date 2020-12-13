2 men dead and a woman recovering after overnight shooting in Kingsessing

article

Two men are dead and a woman is recovering after they were all shot in Kingsessing overnight.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Ruby Street Sunday morning, around 1:30, on the report of shots fired, officials said.

Responding officers found the two male victims at the scene. A 33-year-old man was shot eight times. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He, too, was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian where he succumbed to his injuries and died, authorities said.

A female shooting victim, reportedly shot in the chest, was said to have walked into the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was placed in stable condition.

There is no indication of what provoked the shootings and an investigation is ongoing, police say.

