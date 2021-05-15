Police: Customer in Delaware barbershop fatally shot

article

Delaware State Police are investigating after an assailant fatally shot a customer inside a Dover barbershop.

The agency said in a news release Saturday morning that troopers responded to Uplift Barber Shop for a reported shooting around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 23-year-old man from Dover was a patron in the barbershop when an unknown male suspect entered the front door and fired multiple shots at him, striking the victim in the upper torso.

The suspect fled on foot.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

