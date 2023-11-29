2 men found fatally shot inside vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Two men have died after a double shooting erupted in Northeast Philadelphia late Wednesday afternoon.
Philadelphia Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred on the 2200 block of North 7th Street at around 4:30 P.M.
They say a 27-year-old man and another man who is currently unidentified, were found shot multiple times throughout their head and body while inside a blue Nissan Sentra.
Officials say the unidentified man may have been in his mid-20s.
Medics pronounced both dead at the scene.
Police recovered a firearm at the incident.
No arrests have been made.