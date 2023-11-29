Army veteran shot in face, killed in Philadelphia; police, family search for answers

A Philadelphia woman is looking for answers after her cousin, an army veteran, was shot and killed last week in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

"Intelligent, smart, goofy, comedian, all around just a family guy, hard worker, anything you need he’ll do it for you, give his shirt off his back," said Charita Knox.

All traits Knox uses to describe her cousin Jason Dixon, which is why she is left wondering why someone would take his life.

"Just the manner of how he was taken from our family, it really broke our hearts," said Knox.

Police say last Friday at around 2:50 AM they received a call to the 5600 block of Kingsessing Avenue for a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Jason Dixon suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

After being transported to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

"The world is so cruel anyways, you got to hold on to your loved ones, the ones that you do have," says Knox.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were found at the scene.

Knox says the details of the incident still surprise her, but believes Dixon might have been in the area because his girlfriend may live nearby.

"At that time of morning and that type of neighborhood, I was kind of like ‘why was he outside’, because it doesn’t make any sense. He’s the type of person he works, does whatever he got to do, and then he’s in, it’s too cold he don’t like being cold so, when I heard it I was like are you sure," said the cousin.

While Knox is now left with more questions than answers, she’s hoping somebody will come forward to help bring justice to their family and her now deceased Army veteran cousin.

"You put your life on the line and then just to have it taken away so brutal, it’s just not fair, not fair at all to our family," said Knox.

Philadelphia Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them.