Girl and her dog struck, killed by vehicle while walking in NJ neighborhood: police

A dog walk ended in tragedy when a young girl and her dog became the victims of a fatal car crash Monday evening.

Police say the 12-year-old was struck as she crossed the intersection of Rabbit Hill Road and Abbington Lane.

She and her dog were both found lying in the middle of the road.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The dog died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle was driven by a 65-year-old man. His identity has yet to be released.

No charges have been announced at this time as an investigation is underway.