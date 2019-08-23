2 men in serious condition following shooting in Chester

article

Authorities say a double shooting Thursday night in Chester left two 20-year-old men in serious condition.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of West 10th Street shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found two victims inside Kim's Market.

Police say Jamade McMillian was shot once in his upper thigh. The second victim, identified as Nymir Matthews, was shot once in the middle of his back.

Medics transported the two men to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment. Both are listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Chester detectives at 610-447-8420.