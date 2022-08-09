2 men injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

At around 8:39 p.m., police say they responded to North Howard Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the lower back, according to police.

Officials say the second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in both legs.

Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital where authorities say they were placed in stable condition.

No arrest was made in this incident and no weapon was recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.