Police: Triple shooting outside North Philadelphia Popeyes leaves 1 employee dead, 2 others injured

Three teenagers were shot outside of a Popeyes in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia, authorities say.

According to police, the shooting happened Monday night at 4th Street and Lehigh Avenue, after a Popeyes store closed.

The three teenagers were all employees of the Popeyes location, authorities told FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Police say the employees were sitting in a car when they were shot.

One of the teens died from his injuries and the other two employees are in the hospital, authorities say.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The car the employees were in could be seen riddled with bullet holes and evidence markers were placed in the street as police analyzed the crime scene.

Authorities have not released any other information about the shooting or a possible motive in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.