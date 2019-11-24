2 men sought in Kensington shooting and attempted armed robbery

article

Police in Kensington are searching for two men believed to be involved in an armed robbery and shooting Sunday.

Officials say police were called to the 3300 block of Kip Street just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to authorities, the victim was approached by two men wearing ski masks. One man was armed. During the investigation, it was discovered that the men got away with nothing.

The men reportedly fled on foot after the shooting, though police do not know what direction they went.

Authorities say the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.