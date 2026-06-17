2 men stabbed in fight on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say

The Brief Two men were stabbed during a fight on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on June 16. One victim refused medical help and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlantic City Police Department.



The Atlantic City Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed during a fight on the Boardwalk late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers say they were stopped in the 1000 block of the Boardwalk at 10:44 p.m. for a fight between two men. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, as well as a second person who tried to break up the fight.

The man who tried to intervene was found on the Boardwalk but refused to cooperate with police and declined medical treatment.

The man involved in the fight left the area but was later found on Pacific Avenue. Police say he was initially uncooperative and tried to walk away as officers attempted to help him.

Officers had to detain the man so he could receive medical aid. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411, starting the message with ACPD.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the people involved or said if any arrests have been made.

It is unclear what led to the fight or if there is any ongoing threat to the public.