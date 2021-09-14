$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Chester County
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Wawa customer is Chester County is $2 million richer!
Officials say someone bought a winning Powerball ticket at the Wawa on west Schuylkill Road in North Coventry Township.
The ticket matched five of the balls in Saturday's drawing.
The store will receive a 10-thousand dollar bonus for selling the lucky ticket
