$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Chester County

A Wawa customer is Chester County is $2 million richer!

Officials say someone bought a winning Powerball ticket at the Wawa on west Schuylkill Road in North Coventry Township.

The ticket matched five of the balls in Saturday's drawing.

The store will receive a 10-thousand dollar bonus for selling the lucky ticket

