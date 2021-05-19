Expand / Collapse search

2 NJ forest fires contained; outdoor fire restrictions begin

Wildfires
Associated Press
PEMBERTON, N.J. - Firefighters have fully contained both forest fires that have been burning in the New Jersey Pinelands in recent days, and state officials have imposed restrictions on outdoor fire usage during a high-risk period. 

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday night it had fully contained a 407-acre fire in the Brendan Byrne State Forest in Pemberton. 

That followed the successful containment of a 617-acre fire in Little Egg Harbor. 

No injuries or damage to buildings were reported in either blaze. 

The state on Wednesday imposed restrictions on outdoor fire use in wooded areas.

