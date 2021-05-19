2 NJ forest fires contained; outdoor fire restrictions begin

article

Firefighters have fully contained both forest fires that have been burning in the New Jersey Pinelands in recent days, and state officials have imposed restrictions on outdoor fire usage during a high-risk period.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday night it had fully contained a 407-acre fire in the Brendan Byrne State Forest in Pemberton.

That followed the successful containment of a 617-acre fire in Little Egg Harbor.

No injuries or damage to buildings were reported in either blaze.

The state on Wednesday imposed restrictions on outdoor fire use in wooded areas.

