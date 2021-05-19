2 NJ forest fires contained; outdoor fire restrictions begin
article
PEMBERTON, N.J. - Firefighters have fully contained both forest fires that have been burning in the New Jersey Pinelands in recent days, and state officials have imposed restrictions on outdoor fire usage during a high-risk period.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday night it had fully contained a 407-acre fire in the Brendan Byrne State Forest in Pemberton.
That followed the successful containment of a 617-acre fire in Little Egg Harbor.
No injuries or damage to buildings were reported in either blaze.
The state on Wednesday imposed restrictions on outdoor fire use in wooded areas.
_____
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement