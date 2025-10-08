2 PA state troopers, suspect shot in Franklin County: PSP

The Brief Two troopers were shot in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say. A suspect was also shot during the gunfire exchange. The public are urged to avoid the area near exit 3 in Antrim Township.



Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers were shot in Franklin County Wednesday while responding to a call, PSP say.

What we know:

The troopers were responding to a call when they were shot.

State Police say one of the suspects was shot in the exchange of gunfire.

Both troopers have been taken to local hospitals, and their conditions are still unknown.

The public is urged to avoid the area around exit 3, Antrim Township, as the scene remains active.

Authorities have assured there is no current threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to provide details on the suspects involved or the nature of the incident.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posted the following message regarding the matter to X Wednesday evening.