2 people injured after vehicle crashes into Philadelphia police car in Nicetown

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 22, 2025 7:32am EDT
Philadelphia
Officer-involved crash in Nicetown

Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed in a police car in Nicetown.

The Brief

    • A crash involving a police car unfolded in Nicetown Monday night.
    • Two people were injured in the crash.
    • Their injuries are still unknown.

PHILADELPHIA - An officer-involved crash in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood sent two people to the hospital late Monday night.

What we know:

A civilian vehicle crashed into a Philadelphia police car at the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and Clarissa Street around 10:30 p.m.

The police car was on the side of the road responding to another incident when it was struck.

The driver in the civilian car and a passenger in the police car were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash, along with the conditions of those taken to the hospital, is still unknown.

No charges have been announced.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

