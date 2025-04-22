2 people injured after vehicle crashes into Philadelphia police car in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - An officer-involved crash in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood sent two people to the hospital late Monday night.
What we know:
A civilian vehicle crashed into a Philadelphia police car at the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and Clarissa Street around 10:30 p.m.
The police car was on the side of the road responding to another incident when it was struck.
The driver in the civilian car and a passenger in the police car were taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash, along with the conditions of those taken to the hospital, is still unknown.
No charges have been announced.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.