2 people injured in Montgomery County house fire

article

Two people are hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County.

Flames broke out just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the unit block of Forsythia Court in Lafayette Hill.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. It remains unclear how severe their injuries are.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP