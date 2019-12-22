2 people injured in Montgomery County house fire
article
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - Two people are hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County.
Flames broke out just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the unit block of Forsythia Court in Lafayette Hill.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. It remains unclear how severe their injuries are.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
