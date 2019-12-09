2 people killed in early morning Burlington County crash

Crews are on the scene of a double fatal car crash in Burlington County.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Route 68 at Monmouth Road in Springfield, New Jersey.

Officials say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Two people were killed in an early morning car crash on Route 68 in Burlington County.

Police have yet to identify the deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

