2 people rescued as fire breaks out inside home in Montgomery County: officials

Flames engulfed a home in Montgomery County overnight, leaving two people trapped on the second floor.

Fire crews were able to rescue both people as they battled the blaze on the 300 block of Willow Avenue in Cheltenham.

Both victims were treated by medics at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Approximately 75 firefighters responded to the scene, and placed the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but officials say it did start in a second-floor bedroom.