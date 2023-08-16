Hundreds of thousands turn out for annual Atlantic City Air Show

A very busy day in Atlantic City, as the annual air show is on display. Huge crowds have descended on the city for the beachfront show. This is an Atlantic City favorite, now in its 20th year.

"Just love that they do what they do for the country and how they perform. I just enjoy it," Atlantic City Fire Department Deputy Chief, Victor Logan, stated.

Breathtaking performances over the ocean, military flyovers and jumps from way up above and seeing the airshow through the eyes of kids like Liam Brower adds another layer of wonder.

"I saw them coming down from the sky in their parachutes," Liam said. "I think the coolest part was when it was flying backwards."

MORE HEADLINES:

This year’s airshow has brought hundreds of thousands of spectators, as it has for the last two decades. The president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber says it generates 50 to 70 million dollars in revenue to the region.

"The spirit of patriotism, the sound of freedom with the jets flying – I think it’s the economic impact and it’s also we’re bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Atlantic City to experience Atlantic City and what it is today," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President and Director of the Visit Atlantic City Air Show, Michael Chait, explained.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights passing the baton to Larry Sieg, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City, recognizing his support for this year’s show.

Staff Sergeant Daniel Gerlach says it’s his fifth time jumping at the Atlantic City Air Show and the enthusiasm from the crowd is always appreciated. "You got the super, unique picture of all this trip here, in New Jersey. The beaches, the water, the people, the buildings, obviously, so I have to focus on my mission and do the job safely. So, we still continue to skydive. I never get past it, every time."