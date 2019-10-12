2 people shot, 1 critical, in West Philadelphia

article

Two people are injured, one critically, in what police think may have been an robbery attempt in West Philadelphia early Saturday.

Police were called to the 200 block of North 52nd Street early Saturday, about 5 a.m. for a shooting.

Double shooting on North 52nd Street.

Police arrived to the scene to find two men, 34 and 44-years-old, shot.

Authorities say the 34-year-old man was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. The 44-year-old man was also transported to Presbyterian Medical Center. He is listed as stable.

Authorities say the incident took place inside a store.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.