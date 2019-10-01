2 Philadelphia schools closed through Wednesday due to asbestos

Two Philadelphia schools are closed Tuesday following the discovery of asbestos.

Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy (SLA), which share a campus in Spring Garden, will be closed through at least Wednesday.

"The School District of Philadelphia’s top priority remains to provide a healthy, safe and welcoming learning environment for all students and staff," district officials said in a statement. "The closing of the campus is a proactive measure. "

Absestos were identified among damaged nsulation material in the campus boiler room and in the SLA Commons area, which is currently under construction.

Officials said test results of the Commons area for SLA were below the Philadelphia Department of Health’s threshold for occupancy, and no airborne asbestos fibers were detected outside of the construction work area.

The campus will be closed for the abatement of the damaged materials and to conduct further testing throughout the building.

The School District and the Philadelphia Federation Teachers will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to review the progress of abatement and testing, and to determine whether schools may open on Thursday.