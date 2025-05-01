2 pregnant women taken to hospital after vehicle-hauler overturns on I-95 in Delco

article

A truck carrying several vehicles caused a multi-vehicle crash on a busy highway, sending two pregnant women to the hospital in Delaware County early Thursday morning.

What we know:

State police say the vehicle-hauler was driving too fast when it crashed into traffic on I-95 North near the Commodore Barry Bridge just before 6:30 a.m.

The truck was carrying three vehicles at the time, and caused a crash involving four vehicles.

The vehicle-hauler overturned, blocking the entire northbound side, and causing major traffic delays.

Two pregnant women were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to police, who say those involved sustained minor to moderate injuries.

What's next:

One lane of traffic is currently open on I-95 North, but all lanes are expected to reopen soon.