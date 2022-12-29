2 seriously injured, including Philadelphia child, after Winslow Twp. Atlantic City Expressway crash

article

An accident on the Atlantic City Expressway closed all eastbound lanes Thursday evening in Camden County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 38, in Winslow Township.

Officials say an SUV was on the side of the highway due to mechanical issues when a Ford F150 drove partially into the right shoulder, hitting the resting SUV.

Both vehicles went off the road and hit several trees nearby.

The driver of the Ford, a 74-year-old Norristown man, was injured, but not seriously. His passenger, an 81-year-old Norristown female, was seriously injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. Officials did not release additional information regarding her condition.

A Philadelphia woman was the driver of the SUV and, according to officials, she had minor injuries. An 11-year-old Philadelphia boy in the SUV was seriously injured and airlifted to Cooper for treatment. No additional information regarding the condition of the 11-year-old was released.

Two other children in the SUV had minor injuries and a fourth child, who was a passenger, but was outside the SUV when the crash happened and uninjured.

Traffic was rerouted to the westbound lane, with just one westbound lane getting by as first responders worked to clear the scene and treat the injured.

The highway was back open on both east and westbound sides by 9 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident.