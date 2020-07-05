2 shootings overnight leave 4 people injured across Philadelphia, police say

Four people were shot overnight in two separate shooting incidents across Philadelphia, police said.

Police in East Germantown responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found two people shot.

A 37-year-old woman was shot twice in her legs and a 21-year-old male was grazed by a bullet in the head.

They were both taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

In South Philadelphia, police were called to the intersection of 6th and South Streets for a shooting.

They arrived to find a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.

Those men were both transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras at the second location will help aid in their pursuit of a suspect or suspects.

Both investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons found.

